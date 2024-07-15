Minnesota Twins SS Carlos Correa not playing in All-Star Game due to heel injury

article

Minnesota Twins’ fans tuning into Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game Tuesday night hoping to see Carlos Correa on the diamond are going to be disappointed.

Correa will not play in baseball’s mid-summer classic after suffering a right heel injury that has been diagnosed as plantar fasciitis. Correa missed the last two games before the All-Star break with the injury. He earned his third All-Star selection, and first with the Twins after hitting .308 with 13 homers, 17 doubles and 41 RBI in 75 games.

Last year, Correa played through much of the regular season with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The Twins will still have one player represented on the roster with utility infielder Willi Castro, who is headed to his first All-Star Game and is replacing Jose Altuve.

The Twins are 54-42 at the All-Star break and are 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central Division. The Twins currently have the No. 2 Wild Card spot. They’ll return from the break with a five-game homestand, starting with two against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field.