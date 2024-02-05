Jim Rich sits down with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli

The Minnesota Twins are about a week away from heading down to Fort Myers, Fla., where pitchers and catchers will have their first Spring Training workout on Feb. 14.

The first full squad workout is four days later. That’s right, baseball season is just around the corner. The Twins have high expectations for 2024 after winning their third American League Central Division title in five seasons, breaking an 18-game playoff losing streak and a 21-year playoff series drought.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli as the two discussed the season ahead, losing Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, Byron Buxton’s health and more.

Watch the video for the full interview with Baldelli. The two spoke in late January during TwinsFest.