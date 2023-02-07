Minnesota Twins pack equipment truck ahead of Spring Training

Baseball season is just around the corner, and there not be a better sign of that than what transpired at the Target Field loading dock on Tuesday.

Twins officials started loading the team’s equipment truck that will drive from Minneapolis to Spring Training headquarters in Fort Myers, Fla. Twins’ pitchers and catchers report next week, with the rest of the team to follow.

The first workout for pitchers and catchers is Feb. 16, and the first Spring Training game is a split squad on Feb. 25. The Twins will open the 2023 season on March 30 at the Kansas City Royals. The home opener is set for April 6 against the Houston Astros.

It’s been a big offseason for the Twins, after bringing back Carlos Correa on a six-year, $200 million contract. The Twins also signed catcher Christian Vazquez in free agency, and traded fan-favorite and batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for pitcher Pablo Lopez to bolster the starting rotation.

Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich will have coverage from Spring Training Feb. 20-23.

The Twins will spend nearly six weeks in Fort Myers, Fla., before opening the season in Kansas City.