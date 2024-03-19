Minnesota Twins reveal plans for 2024 home opener that include tribute to Burnsville first responders

article

The Minnesota Twins will mark their home opener with a day of celebrations ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians on April 4.

The Twins, who are the defending American League Central Division champions, revealed their home opener plans on Tuesday, beginning with the tradition of having breakfast on the plaza from 6-9 a.m. where fans can get a coffee and a "ballpark-inspired breakfast."

Twins legends will then open the gates to the ballpark at 1 p.m. The first 10,000 fans through the gates on April 4 and on April 6 will get a Minnesota Twins beanie.

The home opener will include a celebration for Twins broadcaster Dick Bremer, including a dedication of the TV broadcast booth and a ceremonial first pitch.

The Twins will also honor the Burnsville first responders who were killed in a shooting at a home in Burnsville on Feb. 18. A video and moment of silence will pay tribute to Burnsville Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth. The game will also include a special starting lineup that includes first responders from Burnsville and Dakota County who will be accompanied by the Minneapolis Police and Fire Bag Pipe Band and other first responders.

Pregame ceremonies also include a flyover, the National Anthem and other festivities. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. on April 4.