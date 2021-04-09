Minnesota Twins get COVID-19 vaccines on team's off day

article

The Minnesota Twins started their 2021 season at Target Field with a 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Jose Berrios pitched 5 2/3 innings, and the Twins got homers from Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez. Most importantly other than the win, they welcomed 9,675 fans back to Target Field.

On Friday, an off day for both teams, Twins players and staff went through the process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Team officials posted to social media that they got the vaccine in a partnership with Cub Pharmacies.

Shown getting vaccines Friday were reliever Taylor Rogers, designated hitter Nelson Cruz, Manager Rocco Baldelli and catcher Mitch Garver. Players and staff will likely be resting the remainder of the day, in hopes to limit potential side effects. The hope is getting vaccinated is taking one more step to get closer to normalcy, after the Twins played just 60 regular season games in 2020 and had no fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Minnesota Timberwolves players and staff got their COVID-19 vaccinations before traveling to face the Indiana Pacers.

The Twins and Mariners will resume their three-game series Saturday afternoon at Target Field.