Derek Shelton: 2026 Minnesota Twins will be team ‘that’s going to be fun to watch’

The Minnesota Twins held TwinsFest last weekend at Target Field, which means baseball season is just around the corner.

Twins’ pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., in just a few weeks. Before we know it, the Twins will be in Baltimore for Opening Day on March 26. The Twins enter the 2026 season needing to get off to a fast start, with a new manager in place and the Pohlad family staying on as owners of the team, despite public angst.

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sat down with Derek Shelton, who is replacing Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons, at TwinsFest.

‘Twins fans want to know what kind of team we’re going to have’

What we know:

The Twins couldn’t stay healthy in 2025, made a slew of trades before last year’s deadline and missed the American League Playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons after finishing 70-92. It ultimately led to Baldelli’s dismissal.

The 2026 season marks a new slate, and Shelton wants Twins’ fans to know that. He was a bench coach with the Twins, and returns to Minnesota after six seasons as the manager of the San Diego Padres.

"The temperature of the fanbase, I think they just want to know what the expectations of the team are and how the team is going to play. The one thing I’ve always loved about Twins’ fans is the passion, and there is passion there," Shelton said. "I think Twins fans want to know what kind of team we’re going to have, a team that’s going to be fun to watch."

Shelton meets with Royce Lewis

What they're saying:

One of the bigger storylines of the offseason, Shelton flew personally to meet with Royce Lewis after being named Twins’ manager. Lewis is a budding superstar for the Twins, but has had problems staying healthy. He played in 106 games last year, but hit .237 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI. Shelton met with Lewis to remind him how important he is to the franchise.

"It’s building relationships, you have to build relationships," Shelton said. "We think he’s going to be a really good player. No. 1, he’s got to stay healthy so it was just getting eyes on him. Like how you feeling, what’s going on, and No. 2 just making sure he realizes how important he is to us."

‘Byron Buxton is a superstar now’

Why you should care:

Shelton also spoke with center fielder Byron Buxton, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He played in 126 games, hitting .264 with 35 homers. He’s also one of the best center fielders in the game, and earned his second All-Star nod.

Shelton is excited to work with him.

"He wants to be a lifelong Twin, he’s expressed that. Byron Buxton is a superstar now. Keeping him on the field is extremely important to us, he’s the cornerstone piece," Shelton said.

Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan return to pitching rotation

Dig deeper:

Shelton gets his top two starting pitchers back, as Pablo Lopez is healthy from a shoulder injury, and Joe Ryan re-signed with the team through arbitration. Shelton knows what he has in Lopez, and wants Ryan to be who he is on the mound.

"He wants to win, that’s the most important thing. He’s expressed that to me. He’s excited. I love the fact that he wears his heart on his sleeve, because he pitches like that. We’re definitely going to embrace that," Shelton said.

What's next:

The Twins report to Spring Training in mid-February. Opening Day is March 26 at Baltimore, and the home opener is Friday, April 3 at Target Field.