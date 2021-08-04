Minnesota Twins announce 2022 regular season schedule

article

The Minnesota Twins on Wednesday officially announced their schedule for the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.

The Twins will open the season on March 31, on the road against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Twins will start the season with three-game series against the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians before heading back to Minnesota. It’ll be the fourth time in five years, and 10th time in the last 13 seasons the Twins open on the road.

The Twins will host their home opener at Target Field on Thursday, April 7, against the Seattle Mariners. It’s the first of a six-game home stand against the Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. For the first time in Twins’ history, all 2022 regular season home games between Monday and Thursday will have a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

The Twins will have 20 interleague games, including a home slate that includes the Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants. The Twins will play road interleague series against the Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and Dodgers.

The Twins will have 12 home games in April, 16 in May, 12 in June, nine in July, 20 in August and 12 in September. They’ll have 41 of their 81 home games between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Advertisement

The Twins will also have 19 games against each American League Central Division opponent. They’ll have 10 home and nine road games against the White Sox, nine home and 10 road games against the Guardians, nine home and 10 road games against the Tigers and 10 home and nine road games against the Royals.