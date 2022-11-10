Minnesota Timberwolves unveil 2022-23 City Edition uniforms

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled the designs of their NBA City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

In partnership with Nike, the National Basketball Association (NBA) debuted custom uniforms for each team for the season. The Timberwolves' campaign is, "Own Every Canvas," celebrating the intersection of "court + community + culture" and its impact throughout the state of Minnesota.

"Sport and art are universal languages that evoke emotion, inspire generations, and grow communities," Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said in an announcement. "Minnesota is home to a community of bold and unique artists, creators, doers and makers across all mediums, and we're excited to commemorate that with this year's City Edition."

The City Edition program debuted in 2017-18 as a way for teams to pay tribute to the regions in which they play.

According to the announcement, the white base of the uniform, "symbolizes the canvas on which creativity comes to life." Meanwhile, the colorful pattern on the chest and shorts symbolize, "the boldness and vibrancy of Minnesota’s creative community."

The "Minnesota" wordmark and jersey numbers utilize a typeface created by a Minneapolis-based type designer, who was inspired by an iconic building in the city’s skyline – a likely nod to the city’s checkered Riverside Plaza building.

"Own Every Canvas" City Edition billboards inspired by the City Edition uniform will also be commissioned by local artists in Duluth, Mankato and Rochester.

The Timberwolves will wear the 2022-23 City Edition uniform for 23 games throughout the season, including 10 home games with the first on-court wear on Monday, Nov. 21, against the Miami Heat.