Minnesota Timberwolves sign head coach Chris Finch, staff to contract extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to potentially earn a playoff spot for just the second time since 2004, and they’ve secured some stability with the coaching staff in the process.

The Timberwolves announced Monday morning they’re signing head coach Chris Finch, and his staff, to a multi-year contract extension. Finch led the Timberwolves to a 46-36 record in the regular season, the team’s second-highest mark since they won 58 regular season games in 2003-04.

"I am thankful to Glen, Becky and the entire ownership group for their ongoing support and commitment," Finch said in a team-issued statement. "It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward."

Finch was hired in February of 2021 to replace Ryan Saunders, who was fired after the team got off to a 7-24 start. He went 16-23 to end that season, and now has 62 wins as the Timberwolves’ head coach. His 62 wins over that stretch is fourth in team history, and his .504 win percentage is second behind Flip Saunders.

Minnesota’s 46-36 record this season is seventh-best in franchise history, including a 26-15 mark at Target Center and 32-20 record against the Western Conference. The Timberwolves led the NBA with 115.9 points per game, and led the league with 1,211 made 3-pointers in the regular season.

They also led the NBA in forcing opponents into 16.3 turnovers per game, and turning those into 19.8 points. The Timberwolves finished tied for third in the NBA in blocked shots, and steals.

Most importantly, the Timberwolves have stability moving forward in a franchise that’s lacked that for several years.

"I am excited that Chris will be leading our team for years to come," said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta. "His leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured great improvement on both ends of the court. We look forward to the start of the postseason tomorrow night and building towards more success in the future."

The Timberwolves host the L.A. Clippers Tuesday night at Target Center, needing a win to secure the No. 7 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs. A loss, and the Timberwolves would host the New Orleans Pelicans/San Antonio Spurs winner Friday night in an elimination game for the No. 8 seed.