Timberwolves take Auburn center Walker Kessler, Duke guard Wendell Moore in NBA Draft

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Wake Forest guard Jake LaRavia with the No. 19 pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night, but it doesn’t appear they are keeping him.

According to multiple reports, the Timberwolves traded the pick and a future second round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for the Nos. 22 and No. 29 picks in the first round. With the No. 22 overall pick, the Timberwolves selected Auburn center Walker Kessler.

Kessler is a 7-1, 245-pound center who played one season at North Carolina before transferring to Auburn last year. Kessler averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game for the Tigers last season. He was voted the National Defensive Player of the Year, Third Team All-America and was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year honor after leading the country in blocks. He’d give the Timberwolves a true center, which would give Karl-Anthony Towns position flexibility.

Kessler comes to the Timberwolves as one of the best shot blockers in the country last season.

"You know, I'm ecstatic. I'm excited for the opportunity. I know, as a kid, you look at this level of basketball and you don't really understand that it's a real thing, It's an attainable thing. And to finally get here, I mean, it's surreal. I'm just so excited," Kessler said Thursday night.

That wasn’t the last trade for the Timberwolves, either. They traded the No. 29 pick and two future second round picks for the No. 26 pick, and selected Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr. He became the fourth Blue Devils’ player selected in the first round. Moore spent three seasons at Duke, and averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 39 starts last season as the Blue Devils made a run to the Final Four. He played nearly 34 minutes per game for Duke, and shot 41.3 percent from the perimeter.

This year's draft marks the first for new President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly with the Timberwolves, after nine seasons with the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves entered the night with four total picks, including three in the second round.