Timberwolves announce contract extension for Mike Conley Jr.

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Friday they’ve signed point guard Mike Conley Jr. to a contract extension.

The team did not disclose details on the deal, but multiple reports late last week indicated it’s a two-year extension worth about $22 million. The Timberwolves acquired Conley last year, along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, after they sent D’Angelo Russell back to the L.A. Lakers.

Conley has been a veteran presence the Timberwolves have needed in the backcourt as they’re having one of their best seasons in two decades. Minnesota returns from the NBA All-Star break Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at 39-16, with the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference by one game.

Conley has started 50 games this season and is averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in his 17th NBA season.

Conley talked about the extension with reporters after practice on Thursday at Mayo Clinic Square.

"This organization is headed in the right direction. It’s got good people leading the way, people with great intentions and are trying to build a team that can compete for years to come, give fans something to be excited about. So organizations like this, you don’t want to pass up on. Hopefully we can continue building, continue getting better and moving forward, keep making runs," Conley said.

The Timberwolves return Friday night still on a four-game win streak, and with the top-four spots in the West separated by just 2.5 games. The New Orleans Pelicans are 5.5 games behind the Timberwolves in the No. 5 spot. Barring a complete collapse over the final 27 regular season games, Minnesota should have home court advantage in at least one playoff series.

If they can keep the No. 1 spot, they’ll have home court throughout the Western Conference Playoffs. The Timberwolves are 19-5 at Target Center this season, one of the best home records in the NBA. How important was winning for Conley to stay in Minnesota?

"Winning is obviously, at this stage in my career, No. 1. It’s not about anything else. I guess my family, they’re another big reason," Conley said. "I want to be somewhere where they want to be and feel comfortable. But yeah, I just want to win, whatever that means. Whatever that takes, whatever role I have, I’ll just do that."