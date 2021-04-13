Minnesota Lynx to open 2021 WNBA season May 14 at Target Center

article

The Minnesota Lynx announced on Tuesday they’ll open the 2021 regular season hosting the Phoenix Mercury on May 14 at Target Center.

The Lynx played a modified 2020 WNBA season in a bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Lynx officials said Tuesday all of the team’s 2021 home games will be played at Target Center.

Team officials haven’t said anything official about fan attendance, but current state guidelines as they relate to COVID-19 allow for up to 3,000 fans at Target Center. The Lynx are coming off their 10th straight WNBA Playoffs appearance, and will play a 32-game regular season schedule.

The 2021 Lynx roster is led by future Hall-of-Famer Sylvia Fowles, All-Star Napheesa Collier and the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Crystal Dangerfield. The Lynx have also added three-time All-Star Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa in the offseason.

The WNBA Draft is set for Thursday night, and the Lynx have the No. 9 overall pick.