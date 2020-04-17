Minnesota Lynx take South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with No. 6 pick in WNBA Draft

article

The Minnesota Lynx decided to add to their frontcourt with the No. 6 pick in Friday night’s WNBA Draft.

The Lynx selected Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, a 6-2 forward out of South Carolina. She started all 31 games for the Gamecocks last season, averaging 13.1 points 5.6 rebounds per game. She’s one of three players to get 1,000 career points and 200 career blocks at South Carolina.

She helped lead South Carolina to an NCAA title, a pair of SEC regular season titles and three SEC Tournament titles. She also helped lead the Gamecocks to the 2019 Sweet 16 and 2018 Elite Eight.

She was named the SEC Tourmament MVP last season after posting career-highs in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.

With the fourth pick in the second round, the Lynx selected UConn guard Courtney Dangerfield. She averaged 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season for the Huskies. She'll reunite with former teammate Napheesa Collier in Minnesota. Collier was last year's No. 6 pick in the WNBA Draft and won Rookie of the Year honors.