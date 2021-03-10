Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore says she's sitting out 2021 WNBA season

article

The Minnesota Lynx’s franchise player says she’s sitting out the WNBA season for a third straight year.

Maya Moore, who has played eight seasons for the Lynx and is a six-time WNBA All-Star, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday morning she’s not playing in the 2021 season. Moore has sat out the last two Lynx seasons working on ministry and social justice causes. She was working on the release of Jonathan Irons from prison after he spent 23 years behind bars for a wrongful conviction.

Irons was released in July of 2020, and they got married last September. Moore said Wednesday she’s not ready to return to basketball just yet.

"This journey has been quite wild, so I'm still trying to take that time to really get settled," Moore said. "We just got married. I'm still planning on taking some rest and really just leaning in to this season of enjoying Jonathan and having this full year."

The Minnesota Lynx have not commented on Moore's decision.

Moore has helped lead the Lynx to four WNBA titles and was the Finals MVP in 2013. She was the 2011 WNBA Rookie of the Year, and won two national titles at UConn. In her eight seasons with the Lynx, Moore is averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Moore also won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016.