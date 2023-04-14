Minnesota Lynx sign all 4 players from 2023 draft class

The Minnesota Lynx ushered in a new era on Thursday by introducing the four players from their 2023 class in the WNBA Draft at a Target Center news conference.

Friday, the team signed all four players to their first professional contracts. There’s no more Maya Moore after she retired from basketball. Sylvia Fowles stepped away from the game after last season. Now, the Lynx roster is centered on putting talent around star forward Napheesa Collier.

The Lynx’s 2023 draft class is highlighted by No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller, a guard out of Maryland. Miller is the team’s highest draft pick since Moore went No. 1 overall in 2011. Miller started 34 games last season for the Terrapins, averaging 19.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She was a Second Team All-American and led Maryland to the Elite 8.

Miller finished her four-year career with 1,706 points, 578 rebounds and 301 assists over 117 games, and 84 starts.

The Lynx also signed UConn center Dorka Juhasz, South Carolina guard Brea Beal and Virginia Tech forward Taylor Soule.

Next up for the Lynx will be training camp, where all four will compete for roster spots.