Minnesota Gophers football kickoff delayed due to weather

article

As storms push through the Twin Cities metro, the kickoff for Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Gophers and North Carolina Tar Heels football game has been delayed an hour.

What we know

The game will now start at 8 p.m. Kickoff was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is the kickoff to the college football season for both teams.

Context

Strong storms are currently moving through the metro. A severe storm warning as issued around 3:45 p.m. covering much of the metro.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9:30 p.m.