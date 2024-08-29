Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County
4
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Chisago County, Washington County, Anoka County, Ramsey County, Hennepin County, Dakota County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Scott County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Rice County, Le Sueur County, Sherburne County, Ramsey County, Faribault County, Blue Earth County, Hennepin County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Wright County, Washington County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Carver County, Steele County, Dakota County, Chisago County, Anoka County, Pierce County, Barron County, Polk County, Dunn County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:33 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Aitkin County, Koochiching County, Carlton County, Itasca County, Saint Louis County, Pine County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, Burnett County

Minnesota Gophers football kickoff delayed due to weather

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 29, 2024 3:52pm CDT
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9
article

The helmet of Mike Brown-Stephens #22 of the Minnesota Gophers is seen before the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at TCF Bank Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Gophers defeated the Eagles 35-32. (Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As storms push through the Twin Cities metro, the kickoff for Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Gophers and North Carolina Tar Heels football game has been delayed an hour.

What we know

The game will now start at 8 p.m. Kickoff was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is the kickoff to the college football season for both teams.

Context

Strong storms are currently moving through the metro. A severe storm warning as issued around 3:45 p.m. covering much of the metro.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9:30 p.m.