Gophers QB Tanner Morgan exits game at Nebraska with undiclosed injury

The University of Minnesota football team will not have quarterback Tanner Morgan available for the second half at Nebraska.

The Gophers’ medical team is holding the sixth-year senior out with an undisclosed injury. Morgan was sacked three times in the first half, including getting hit hard by Ty Robinson to end the half. The Gophers managed just 31 total yards in the first half.

Minnesota trailed 10-0 at half, but Athan Kaliakmanis engineered a drive to open the third quarter that resulted in a Matthew Trickett field goal to get the Gophers within 10-2.

Morgan finished the first half 6-of-8 for 38 yards. Morgan missed Minnesota’s 45-17 loss at Penn State two weeks ago in the concussion protocol, but returned for last week’s 31-0 win over Rutgers.