Minnesota Aurora: How to watch Aurora at Bavarian United June 27

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 27, 2024 1:36pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Aurora hits the road to take on Bavarian United in its penultimate regular season game Thursday night, a game you can stream live on fox.9.com and FOX Local.

With a win, Minnesota Aurora FC will clinch its third consecutive Heartland Division title in USL-W play. Aurora enters the game with 26 points and is 8-0-2 on the season. They have scored 40 goals in 10 games and allowed just six, and their plus-34 goal differential is among the best in USL-W play. They still have not lost a regular season match in franchise history.

Minnesota Aurora FC improved to 7-0-2 on the season after a 5-0 win over Bavarian United Thursday night at TCO Stadium. (Minnesota Aurora FC)

Minnesota Aurora FC beat Bavarian United 5-0 back on June 20 at TCO Stadium. 

Thursday's match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bavarian Soccer Park in Glendale, Wis. You can watch it streaming live in the player above, on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 app, and the FOX LOCAL connected TV app.

Again, a Minnesota Aurora FC win and they clinch a spot in the playoffs, as well as the Heartland Division title.