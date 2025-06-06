Minnesota Aurora FC vs. RKC Third Coast (Sunday): Watch on FOX 9, stream here

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC hosts RKC Third Coast at 4 p.m. Sunday at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game on FOX 9+, and multiple FOX 9 platforms. Minnesota Aurora FC is 5-0 on the season and leads the Heartland Division of the USL-W League.



Minnesota Aurora FC is 5-0 on the season and hosts RKC Third Coast in USL-W play Sunday afternoon at TCO Stadium.

Minnesota Aurora FC vs. RKC Third Coast – How to watch

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC faces RKC Third Coast at 4 p.m. Sunday in Eagan. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, as well as streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, in the player above, on FOX9.com, on FOX LOCAL Mobile and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

RKC Third Coast enters Sunday’s match without a win on the season.

The season so far

Why you should care:

Minnesota Aurora FC is 5-0 on the season heading into Friday night’s game against Sioux Falls City FC, also at TCO Stadium. They’re unbeaten and out-scoring opponents by a combined 14-1. Aurora is also at the top of the USL-W’s Heartland Division.

Minnesota Aurora FC has six total regular season home matches at TCO Stadium, and you can watch the remaining four on FOX 9/FOX 9+, FOX9.com or the FOX LOCAL app for your smart TV or phone.

Here’s the remaining 2025 regular season home schedule:

7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC

4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC

7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

How to watch Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL

What you can do:

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.



With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.