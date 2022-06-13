Minnesota Aurora FC stays unbeaten after sweep of Chicago City SC

article

Minnesota Aurora FC continued a fast start to its inaugural season with its second straight win over Chicago City SC on Sunday at TCO Stadium.

Minnesota Aurora got its first home win of the season in front of more than 5,100 fans last Friday night, beating Chicago City 3-1. In that win, Minnesota got goals from Makenzie Langdok, Addison Symonds and Sangmin Cha.

They followed that up with a commanding 4-0 win on Sunday in front of another record crowd at TCO Stadium. Cha scored off her own rebound to give Minnesota Aurora a 1-0 lead in the first half. They scored their first penalty kick goal in franchise history after Maya Hansen was taken down in the penalty area. Morgan Stone buried the shot.

Hansen added a goal in the 75th minute to give Minnesota Aurora a 3-0 lead, and Shelby Hopeau scored her second goal of the season in the 87th minute for a 4-0 lead. Hopeau has the team’s first goal in franchise history, in a 1-1 draw late last month against Green Bay Glory.

Minnesota Aurora FC leads the Heartland Division of USL W at 4-0-1, and has had more than 5,000 fans at each of its three home games.

"We’ve been in awe of how much support the team has had. To feel the love from the crowd during the game to give the players that extra push has been really great," Minnesota Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said after Sunday’s win. "We’re grateful for everybody that’s been coming out to support us."

Minnesota Aurora heads to Chicago City SC Friday night.