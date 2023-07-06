Minnesota Aurora FC beats Chicago City 1-0 to advance in playoffs

article

The final scoreboard won’t show it, but Minnesota Aurora FC had a dominant showing Thursday in a 1-0 win over Chicago City SC at Atwood Stadiun in Flint, Mich., to advance in the USL-W Playoffs.

The only goal of the game was in the 23rd minute. Ari DelMoral scored on a penalty kick after Aurora forward Maya Hansen was taken down in the box during an Addy Weichers corner kick. Keeper Amanda Poorbaugh was barely tested, as her only real play of the game was kicking a loose ball away in the 89th minute.

"It was good for us to be in this position in the playoffs. Every game going forward is going to be just like that. Everyone’s season is on the line, so we’re going to get everybody’s best game," Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said after the win. "We created a lot of scoring opportunities, and although they didn’t go our way, one was enough."

Minnesota Aurora FC out-shot Chicago 28-0 for the game. Aurora entered the contest leading all of USL-W in scoring at 60 goals, and goal differential at plus-56. It's Minnesota's third win over Chicago this season, after sweeping the regular season by a combined score of 10-1.

Minnesota Aurora FC advances to play the Central Conference title match on Saturday against the winner of Flint City AFC and Indy Eleven. Aurora is now 13-0 on the season after finishing regular season play unbeaten.