Post-conviction relief sought for Brian Pippitt in 1998 murder case

The Great North Innocence Project (GNIP) and Centurion Ministries have filed for post-conviction relief for Brian K. Pippitt in the 1998 murder of Evelyn Malin.

The GNIP said in a press release on Thursday the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit (CRU) completed a two-year investigation. After reviewing extensive materials and interviewing numerous witnesses, the CRU determined he was wrongfully convicted of Malin’s murder and recommended he be "granted post-conviction relief based on his actual innocence."

"Mr. Pippitt has been wrongly incarcerated for 25 years. It is an unconscionable injustice that anyone would now block his immediate release," said Jim Cousins, an attorney for the nonprofit Centurion Ministries.

In February 1998, Malin was found in her Aitkin County home, which was attached to the Dollar Lake Store. During the trial, a man testified he was with Pippitt and three other men when they broke into the store and took cigarettes and beer. They proceeded to enter the woman’s residence through the basement window, killed her and left through the front door, according to the release.

The GNIP said Pippitt was convicted largely based on the testimony of that man, who has since "admitted to fabricating his confession with the help of police." At the time, he had a plea deal to testify in exchange for other felony charges to be resolved.

A jailhouse information was later deemed to be psychotic when he testified that Pippitt told him about the crime. Additionally, the release states that evidence shows no one entered through the basement window, the front door was locked and required a key, and the items were not taken from the store.

Furthermore, law enforcement did not fully investigate two other suspects, and they were never brought up at trial.

"Centurion has been investigating Mr. Pippitt’s case for years. Through that investigation, which included witness interviews, document reviews and expert forensic analysis, we determined that Brian Pippitt is completely innocent of the murder of Evelyn Malin. He was not involved in that crime whatsoever," said Jim Cousins, an attorney at Centurion. "Everyone who has investigated this case in a responsible and detailed manner has reached the same conclusion, including the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office which conducted an extraordinary and exhaustive investigation, the Great North Innocence Project, and a law school clinic class at Mitchell Hamline Law School."

Pippitt is serving a life sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault. The Aitkin County Attorney’s Office has 20 days to respond to the petition filing.