MSP makes ‘best airport’ list based on time of disruptions

When flying out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul international Airport (MSP) travelers can expect their itinerary to remain on time nearly as frequently as any airport in the country, according to a new study.

Travel claims management agency AirHelp has released a report that lists the best and worst airports to fly out of in May 2024. The company based its findings on data gathered from airports that dealt with the most and least flight disruptions before the start of the summer travel season.



According to the data compiled, MSP ranked No. 2 on the list of "best airports to fly out of" with only 20.8% of flights disrupted. The Salt Lake City International Airport took No. 1 with 18.6% of flights disrupted, while John F. Kennedy International Airport took No. 3 at 21.8% of flights disrupted.

The data also compiled some of the worst offenders as well.

The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport led the list with 45.6% of flights disrupted, while the Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport placed second with 40.6% of flights disrupted, followed by the Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 37.8%.

In addition to timeliness, Delta Air Lines and the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC) announced in November 2023 a $242 million renovation to Terminal 1.