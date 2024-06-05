Hours long standoff in Corcoran ends with suspect in custody

article

An hours-long standoff in Corcoran, Minnesota, ended early Thursday morning after the suspect was taken into custody.

The Corcoran Police Department said they responded to the 9200 block of Cherry Lane just after noon on Wednesday for an "unknown problem."

The address is on the eastern edge of Corcoran, near the border with Maple Grove.

At the scene, officers determined a hostage was inside a building with the suspect, who was armed with a gun and had barricaded both of them inside. After several hours of negotiations, the hostage was released. Authorities did not say whether the person sustained any injuries.

Police said the suspect then stopped communicating with police, but just before 3:30 a.m., the suspect exited the building with what authorities described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in Robbinsdale to be treated for their injuries.

Police did not provide further details about the suspect or the hostage involved in the standoff. The current condition of the suspect or the severity of their injuries was not released.