Minnesota Aurora 2024 schedule features 6 home matches

article

Minnesota Aurora FC on Thursday released its schedule for the 2024 regular season, and it features six home matches at TCO Stadium.

Minnesota Aurora is entering its third year in pre-professional soccer, playing in the USL-W League. In their inaugural season in 2022, they went undefeated until losing the championship game. You can watch Minnesota Aurora on Fox 9+ this season and stream them online, as we’ve partnered with the team for the second straight summer.

Minnesota Aurora opens the regular season on May 30 against RKC Third Coast at 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium.

"We can’t wait to kick off 2024 and to see our Aurora community back at TCO," Sporting Director and coach Nicole Lukic said.

Here’s a look at Minnesota Aurora’s 2024 schedule:

May 30 – RKC THIRD COAST (TCO STADIUM)

JUNE 2 - @ Chicago City SC

JUNE 6 – ROCHESTER FC (TCO STADIUM)

JUNE 8 – RIVER LIGHT FC (TCO STADIUM)

JUNE 13 - @ Rochester FC

JUNE 16 – CHICAGO DUTCH LIONS FC (TCO STADIUM)

JUNE 20 – BAVARIAN UNITED SC (TCO STADIUM)

JUNE 22 – CHICAGO CITY SC (TCO STADIUM)

JUNE 27 - @ Bavarian United SC

JUNE 28 - @ RKC third Coast

Minnesota Aurora FC will also have at least four theme nights for home matches – the Minnesota Match on June 6, the Women of Inspiration match on June 8, Indigenous People match on June 16 and Pride on June 22.