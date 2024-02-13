Minnesota Aurora home games on TV on FOX 9+, streaming in 2024

article

Minnesota Aurora home games will be on TV again this season! Minnesota Aurora FC and FOX 9+ are once again partnering for the 2024 season, which will make games available over the air and streaming online for all home broadcasts starting with the home opener in May.

"We are so excited to continue our partnership with FOX 9+. Our ongoing collaboration reflects and supports the growth of our team and of women's soccer. The expanded accessibility this partnership provides remains a key element in our efforts to elevate and expand the Aurora community," said Jessica Poole, President and Chief Operating Officer of Minnesota Aurora FC.

Minnesota Aurora is a pre-professional, community-owned soccer team in the USL W League that plays at TCO Stadium in Eagan. The Aurora went undefeated in the regular season in 2022 and 2023, and in 2022 was named their league's Organization of the Year.

"We’ve listened to the fans and are delighted to continue our partnership with MN Aurora following last year’s success and provide even more streaming options, so they don’t have to miss a minute of the action wherever they live, for free," said Marian Davey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KMSP and WFTC.

How to watch Minnesota Aurora on FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

FOX 9+ is committed to local sports coverage. Here's where you can find FOX 9+:

Over-the-air channel 9.2

Comcast channel 10/807

DirecTV channel 29

DISH channel 29

Spectrum channel 10

Mediacom channel 10/803

How to stream Minnesota Aurora games

In addition to airing on FOX 9, you can stream games on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, which is available on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio. These games will also be streamed on FOX9.com , the FOX 9 YouTube page, and through FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Tubi, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Even if you're outside the designated market area to watch the game on FOX 9, you can still catch the Minnesota Aurora's home games on FOX LOCAL, as well as streaming.