Minneapolis North beats Ubah Medical Academy 143-4 in playoff basketball game

Blowout games aren’t uncommon early on the playoffs, especially for top seeds who don’t earn first-round byes.

But anyone who opened their newspapers or saw online the final score between Minneapolis North and Ubah Medical in the Section 5AA Playoffs Thursday night likely had to take a second look. The Polars beat Ubah Medical Academy 143-4, and no, that’s not a misprint.

Ubah Medical Academy is a small public charter school in Hopkins. Minneapolis North has a storied basketball tradition and is likely one of the favorites in Class AA.

The Polars led 98-2 at the half. They out-scored Ubah Medical 45-2 in the second half. Teams often get criticized in blowout wins for running up the score, but Trent Witz went to social media after the game to defend Minneapolis North.

He’s the director of basketball operations for the school.

"Let’s get it straight! We usually get a bye in first round so that’s on MSHSL. We asked the coach to not play. The refs begged the other team to call it. The other coach was insulted that we asked them not to play. The starters only played 10 mins. Running time the whole 2nd half," Witz said.

Willie Wilson led six Polars in double figures with 25 points. Auvon Sager added 20 points. Ubah Medical Academy had two players score, one in each half.

Minneapolis North moves on, but clearly it was a situation that could’ve been avoided altogether.