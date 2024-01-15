Mike Conley Jr. talks Timberwolves’ win over Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves held off the L.A. Clippers 109-105 Sunday night at Target Center, and they remain the No. 1 team in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves improved to 28-11 on the season and have a half-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 spot in the West, nearly halfway through the regular season. The Wolves are also 16-2 at Target Center this year. Only the Boston Celtics have a better home record in the NBA, as they have yet to lose at 19-0.

After Sunday’s win, FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim caught up with Mike Conley Jr., who had six points, five assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes.

"We’re one of the best, I think that puts us up there as a team that should be looked at as one of those few that could have a shot at the end of the day," Conley said. "We’re going to keep grinding, keep doing what we do on a day-to-day basis and hopefully at playoff time, we’ll be talking about us making a deep run."