Mike Boone to start at RB for Vikings against Packers with Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison inactive

article

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their top two running backs as they host the Green Bay Packers for Monday Night Football in a match-up with playoff implications for both teams.

Dalvin Cook was declared out on Saturday after he suffered a left shoulder injury early in the third quarter of Minnesota’s 39-10 win over the L.A. Chargers. It was the second straight game he departed early in the second half due to an injury. With the Vikings already having clinched a playoff spot, it's likely we don't see Cook playing again until the NFC Playoffs.

The Vikings will also be without Alexander Mattison Monday night as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Mattison did not play against the Chargers, and is second on the team in rushing with 462 yards. He did not practice on Thursday or Friday, then was a limited participant in Saturday's practice.

That leaves No. 3 running back Mike Boone to get his first career start with the Vikings. After Cook went out injured against the Chargers, Boone had 13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the second half of the victory. The Vikings will also likely give Ameer Abdullah some work out of the backfield. Abdullah has 13 carries for 66 yards on the season.

The Packers can clinch the NFC North Division title and guarantee themselves at least one home playoff game with a win Monday night. The Vikings clinched a playoff spot after the San Francisco 49ers beat the L.A. Rams Saturday night. The Vikings can still win the NFC North with a win over the Packers, a win next Sunday over the Chicago Bears and a Packers’ loss to Detroit at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are 0-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.