Malik Beasley leads Wolves to 115-108 win over Bulls

article

For the first time in two months, the Minnesota Timberwolves have won consecutive games.

After beating the New Orleans Pelicans 139-134 on Tuesday, Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell combined for 43 points Wednesday as the Wolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108. Minnesota hadn’t won two straight games since beating the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 2, and the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 5.

Minnesota made 19 three-pointers in Wednesday’s win, shooting 44 percent from the perimeter.

Beasley led the Wolves with 24 points, shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 4-of-8 from the perimeter. That’s after leading Minnesota with 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from the perimeter Tuesday night.

Russell finished with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting as Minnesota had six players score in double figures. Jordan McLaughlin, Jarrett Culver and James Johnson combined for 31 points off the bench as the three combined to shoot 13-of-27 from the field.

Naz Reid had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and was a perfect 3-of-3 from the perimeter. Reid had 13 points and 14 rebounds against the Pelicans. Juancho Hernangomez had 12 points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes. Other players have had to step up with Karl-Anthony Towns missing the team's last nine games, including Russell's Target Center debut, with a fractured left wrist.

The Wolves improved to 19-42, and 8-22 at Target Center this season. Minnesota hosts the Orlando Magic Friday and the Pelicans on Sunday before departing next week for a six-game road trip.