Lynx star Napheesa Collier hosts recess for National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Napheesa Collier was in her element on Wednesday, playing games and sharing laughs with little kids at Marcy Arts Magnet Elementary School in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Lynx star hosted recess at the school as part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The event featured an hour of recess with fourth and fifth grade students. They played lightning, four square, did hula hooping and played switch. All 12 WNBA teams held an event in their local communities to stress the importance of health and staying active with safe, physical activity.

Fox 9’s Dawn Mitchell caught up with Collier at Wednesday’s event.

"Kids are the future, so being able to interact with them on Girls & Women in Sports Day, to be able to inspire and interact with young girls, is so fun," Collier said. "Hopefully I can be a role model to them and encourage them to play sports or come to a Minnesota game. It’s always really cool to do this."

Collier missed most of the Lynx 2022 season after announcing a pregnancy and having her first child, a baby girl. She was back on the court by the end of the season, and will be back for the entire 2023 campaign.

Next week, she’ll be at Mayo Clinic Square working out as the U.S. Women’s National Team hosts training camp, Feb. 7-9, in Minneapolis.

"It never gets old. It’s always such an honor to wear USA across my chest. Especially to have it in Minnesota, it’s really cool to have it in our home market. It’s really fun, I’m excited for camp," Collier said.