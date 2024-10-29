Lu'Cye Patterson on being home with Gophers: 'It's going to give me real chills'

The last time Lu’Cye Patterson stepped on the court at Williams Arena, he was playing in the state tournament for Minnesota Prep Academy.

After two years at Missouri State and two years at Charlotte, Patterson is back home. He was Second Team All-AAC last season and averaged 14.6 points per game. Now, the Minneapolis native is back home and looking to lead the Gophers to an NCAA Tournament in his final season.

FOX 9 caught up with Patterson during Gophers’ media day to talk about the season ahead. He missed the team's first exhibition against Bemidji State with a shoulder injury, but is expected to debut against Hamline.

What’s it like to be home and get the season started?

I’m happy for the guys, happy to see fans in here. I played here in high school in the state championship, but just to be here and see the Gopher fans in here is going to be a real shock to me. Kind of a dream come true.

What’s it like to back on this floor and think ‘Man, this is real?’

I think once I really put the jersey on and get out here, it’s going to give me real chills. Just to have my family here, it’s going to feel like full circle for me. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

What was the process like of going into the transfer portal and coming to Minnesota?

A lot of stuff, family was a big one. Just coming back to be around my little brothers, my grandparents, my mom, my pops. Just be around them, and they get to see me play in probably the best conference in the country. Just being home, being a hometown kid, getting to absorb all this good stuff that Minnesota has to bring.

What’s it like to be teammates with other Minnesota kids?

They’re on the same type of time I’m on, they just want to do it for Minnesota. Couldn’t pick a better spot for my last year to try to make it to the NCAA Tournament and make people here proud for our city and our state.

After 19 wins, 9 league wins, what’s the next step for this team?

Trying to get two more league games, get to 11, try to win it really. Not trying to sell ourselves short, trying to get to the NCAA Tournament. That’s the goal, everybody is on the same timing of trying to get to the NCAA Tournament, make a big run and make Minneapolis proud.

What was the moment like when you told Ben Johnson you were coming home?

It was on my official visit, I just told him I was coming home. They were excited, the room kind of jumped up with some joy. I’ve known Ben for a long time, kind of like an uncle to me. It was easy, he’s like family.

For those who haven’t seen you play, what’s your game?

Kind of Jalen Brunson-ish, or Fred Van Vleet. Kind of slow, methodic, gritty. Strong guard can mix it up, really just want to win and I’m going to do everything in my power to put my body on the line just to get to the NCAA Tournament. I’ve never been there, I’m going to do everything in my power for this city to try to bring something back here, to have the joy back in Williams Arena. Being a good guy, a good teammate, my will to win.