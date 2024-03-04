Expand / Collapse search

Lou Nanne talks State Boys Hockey Tournament, Minnesota Wild

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne was in studio to talk with Jim Rich about calling his final Boys State Hockey Tournament, and the state of the Minnesota Wild.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s early March, which means things are heating up on ice sheets across the State of Hockey.

This week marks the Boys State Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center, one of the best high school state tournaments in the country. The Minnesota Wild is also fighting for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Sunday Night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Minnesota hockey legend Lou Lanne joined Jim Rich in studio. This year will be Nanne’s last calling state hockey tournament games after 60 years. The NHL trade deadline is also on Friday, and Nanne gives his thoughts on what the Wild might do with their playoff hopes fading.

