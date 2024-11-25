KOC on if Vikings have interest in Daniel Jones: 'I'm not going to get into that'

article

The Minnesota Vikings are 9-2, have won four straight games and have their next three at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Is there a possibility they might shake up the quarterback room and bring in Daniel Jones? Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell wouldn’t go down that road Monday, a day after a 30-27 win in overtime over the Chicago Bears.

"I’m not going to really get into that today, but I will say tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and person. I’m sure now that he’s a free agent and there’s probably a ton of league-wide interest in him, Daniel is going to make the decision that’s best for him and his career moving forward," O’Connell said. "I’m sure he’s working through that process. I can just say I’ve been a fan of Daniel’s for a long time. Really not going to get into that."

Why it matters

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was benched last week. He’s won just 24 games in 69 career starts. Jones was released by the Giants on Saturday.

O’Connell could’ve easily said the Vikings have no interest in Jones, and put the idea to bed. He did not.

Sam Darnold threw for 330 yards, two touchdowns and engineered the game-winning drive Sunday. But he also left the game for two plays with an injury in the fourth quarter. Nick Mullens came in and got two first downs.

If Darnold can’t play or has to leave a game, O’Connell’s current options are Mullens and Brett Rypien. The Vikings are one of several teams reportedly linked to Jones.

In O’Connell’s only playoff game with the Vikings so far, Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 78 yards in eliminating the Vikings from the playoffs.