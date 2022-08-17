Kirk Cousins returns from COVID, Vikings host 49ers for joint practices

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices this week at TCO Performance Center, and Kirk Cousins was back on the field five days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cousins came to the facility last Thursday and was sent home before walk-through, saying he "was feeling a little lousy" and got tested. He spent five days at home, including while the Vikings played their first preseason game at the Las Vegas Raiders, and spoke with reporters before Wednesday’s practice.

If there was a time to be out, this was it. Cousins was unlikely to play more than one series, if at all, against the Raiders and didn’t miss a ton of time between workouts Thursday and Friday.

‘We probably picked a pretty good five’

"I was commenting to my wife that if I had to miss five days and you were to be strategic about which five, we probably picked a pretty good five," Cousins said. "So it worked out pretty well from that standpoint."

Cousins missed last year’s training camp night practice at TCO Performance Center after being a close contact to Kellen Mond, and missed Week 17 at Green Bay after testing positive the first time for COVID-19. They lost that game to the Packers, and were eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs.

The important piece for Cousins is that he was cleared to join the team for this week’s joint practices, and felt good on Wednesday.

"Every rep is important, he knows that. But to be able to get him back for this practice, for these two practices with the 49ers where we’re playing a challenging front, a different scheme. To see some different looks is going to be big for us," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said.

‘You f*****g like that?!’

As for the offensive highlights Wednesday, Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen on a throw over the middle and after the play, yelled at his teammates, "You like that?! You (expletive) like that?"

Cousins also completed several throws to Justin Jefferson, and Dalvin Cook out of the backfield. Cousins was intercepted once on a throw towards the sideline by George Odom.

Sean Mannion hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a long completion down the sideline, then hit Albert Wilson for a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone during a team session.

Greg Joseph finished 6-of-8 on field goals, ending the day with a successful kick from 50 yards out.

After making his preseason debut against the Raiders, rookie Ed Ingram took every snap with the first team offensive line at right guard on Wednesday. It appears he could be making a push to be the Week 1 starter, potentially ahead of Jesse Davis.

The Vikings and 49ers practice again on Thursday at TCO Performance Center ahead of Saturday’s preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on FOX 9.