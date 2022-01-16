Kirill Kaprizov, Cam Talbot to represent Wild at NHL All-Star Game

article

The NHL announced earlier this week that forward Kirill Kaprizov and goalie Cam Talbot will represent the Minnesota Wild at the NHL All-Star Weekend.

It’s the first time both have been a part of the league’s All-Star festivities, and it’s the fourth time in franchise history, the first time since 2017, that the Wild have multiple players selected. The NHL All-Star Weekend is slated for Feb. 4-5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Kaprizov, 24, is the sixth forward in team history to be selected. He leads the Wild with 42 points, including a team-high 28 assists. He’s tied for seventh in the NHL in scoring, and tied for 12th in assists. He has 91 career points, including 41 goals, in 87 NHL games.

Talbot is the fourth goaltender in team history to be named an All-Star. He’s 15-8-1 this season with a 3.00 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. He’s tied for eighth in the NHL in wins, and started the season 5-0 for the first time in his career.

The Wild is on a three-game win streak and is fifth in the Western Conference with 46 points, just three points behind the St. Louis Blues for the No. 3 spot.