KAT out with left wrist injury against Hornets, D'Angelo Russell set to make Wolves Target Center debut

article

Minnesota Timberwolves fans will have to wait until at least after the NBA All-Star break to see stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell on the court at the same time at Target Center.

Towns underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed a left wrist injury. He will not play Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, which is also the highly-anticipated home debut for Russell. Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said pregame the wrist has been bothering Towns, but did not say when an injury might have occurred.

“He’s out tonight, we’ll use the All-Star break to determine the severity of it. Obviously speak to his representatives and him, figure out what the best course of action for Karl and this team is,” Saunders said.

The Wolves traded for Russell before last Thursday’s deadline, and Russell had to sit last Saturday’s home win over the L.A. Clippers with a quad injury. Russell made his Wolves debut Monday night on the road against the Toronto Raptors, making his first four shots from the field and finishing with 22 points. The Wolves lost 137-126. Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds in that game.

Towns and Russell teamed up earlier this week to buy 2,000 tickets for Wolves fans for Wednesday night’s game. They were claimed within an hour. Towns had missed 15 games earlier this season with a sprained knee.

James Johnson will get the start in place of Towns Wednesday night, but all eyes will be on the Wolves star after the All-Star break. In 35 games this season, Towns is averaging 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

The Wolves are off for nine days after Wednesday’s game.