Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA’s Social Justice Champion

Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion for the 2023-24 season.

The annual award, which started in 2021, honors a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s values of equality, respect and inclusion.

"It is a great honor to be named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion," Towns said in a statement. "I am proud to have played a role in the passing of Minnesota’s Restore the Vote bill and I will always be committed to supporting social justice causes as that is part of my DNA."

Towns has worked in Minnesota with the "Restore the Vote" Bill, which allows people previously in prison to vote alongside eligible Minnesotans. Towns also holds an annual coat drive to make sure kids in the Twin Cities don’t go cold during Minnesota’s winter months. Towns has worked extensively with the Boys & Girls Clubs, is a team ambassador for Pride Night and has worked extensively on social justice issues in the Twin Cities since the death of George Floyd. He was a finalist for the award in 2022.

By earning the award, a $100,000 donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities on Towns’ behalf.