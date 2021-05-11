Justin Jefferson says most Vikings will be at voluntary workouts

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said Tuesday he’ll be at TCO Performance Center next week, as will most of his teammates, as the team starts its voluntary offseason workouts.

Jefferson spoke with reporters on Zoom to talk about his involvement with the Building Better Lives initiative. The project, in partnership with Optimum Nutrition, aims to build awareness to address disparities in access to fitness and resources in under-resourced communities. Jefferson is in the project to bring resources to his hometown of Saint Rose, La.

Earlier this offseason, Vikings players released a statement that they wouldn’t attend voluntary workouts until the NFL and players’ association could reach an agreement on COVID-19 protocols, among other labor issues. Jefferson said he plans to be on site when voluntary owrkouts start next Monday.

It’s safe to stay they’re motivated after finishing 7-9 last season and missing the NFC Playoffs.

"Most of the guys on the team are attending, so we all thought it was going to be a good idea to get a quick start and to really build that connection again. I feel like we have the talent on this team, the culture and everybody to go far in this season. We start Monday, so I’m excited to go back to Minnesota and get back to work with the team," Jefferson said.

He spoke of his excitement for the new look of the Vikings’ defense. In the offseason, they’ve added Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Xavier Woods, Mackensie Alexander and Michael Pierce is back after opting out of the 2020 season. Danielle Hunter should be back from injury, and the defense should be vastly improved.

"I’m excited for the season. I feel like we have a good chance of making it to the playoffs and going far, hopefully getting a Super Bowl," Jefferson said.

Jefferson feels he has plenty to improve on himself after a standout rookie season. He finished second to Justin Herbert in Rookie of the Year voting, setting Vikings’ franchise records for receptions (88) and yards (1,400) as a rookie, breaking Randy Moss’s rookie marks in 1998.

He said he’s spent part of his offseason watching film on peers Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr. and Keenan Allen.

How high is his ceiling?

"As high as I want it to be. I’ve just got to keep improving on my game, there’s a lot of stuff that I need to fix from last season. Definitely don’t want to put bad film on tape, so definitely just gotta keep improving on my game," Jefferson said.

The team’s offseason workouts start with rookie minicamp later this week. Players will do drills before moving onto 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 on-field work during organized team activities.