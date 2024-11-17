Jordan Addison creeps on Justin Jefferson's Vikings postgame media session

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 8-2 on the season after a 23-13 win at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

As he does after virtually every game, star receiver Justin Jefferson spoke with reporters in the locker room. He had one very interested bystander behind him Sunday: Teammate and fellow receiver Jordan Addison.

About halfway through his near five-minute session, Addison sneaks in behind Jefferson and stands and watches as he fields questions. Addison took out his cell phone at one point to record the end. It looked like at one point he might chime in with a question before the session ended.

It was nothing if not a little awkward.

Why it matters

Jefferson had six catches for 81 yards in the win, and now has an NFL record 6,811 yards in his first five seasons. That passes Randy Moss (6,743) for the top mark in franchise history, and Torry Holt (6,784) for the NFL record.

Addison’s big day

Addison had three catches for 61 yards. His day started with a 47-yard touchdown on a dart over the middle from Sam Darnold to give the Vikings a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

"As soon as I caught it I seen that the backside safety fell, it was a walk-in. Good ball by Sam in stride," Addison said.

He also had a hand in Minnesota’s second touchdown. Going for it on 4th and goal, Darnold tried to hit Addison. They didn’t connect, but Addison took a hit that was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

With a fresh set of downs, Darnold scored on a sneak on the next play.