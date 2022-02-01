Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan, Vikings reportedly target Kevin O'Connell as head coach

The Minnesota Vikings won't be hiring Jim Harbaugh as the team's next head coach.

Harbaugh, 58, was in the Twin Cities on Wednesday to interview in-person at TCO Performance Center for the head coaching job after Mike Zimmer was fired on Jan. 10. Fox 9 has confirmed that after interviewing with the Vikings' ownership group, he contacted officials at Michigan and said he would be returning to the Wolverines' program for the 2022 season.

Reports out of Michigan Tuesday night indicated a deal between Harbaugh and the Vikings was a formality, especially with Harbaugh making the trip to Minnesota on National Signing Day for high school recruits. He's been the head coach of the Wolverines since 2015, and just finished leading them to a 12-2 season, a Big Ten title and the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh is 61-27 in seven seasons with the Wolverines.

Harbaugh has ties to now Vikings' general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He was in the San Francisco 49ers football research and development department in Harbaugh's final two seasons as head coach. Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011-15, leading San Francisco to three NFC Championship Games, and the 2013 Super Bowl. Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the 49ers.

The decision leaves the Vikings' ownership group with three finalists to replace Zimmer. The management team flew to Los Angeles Monday to hold in-person interviews with Rams' offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. The Vikings also met in-person with New York Giants defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Patrick Graham on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center.

O'Connell and Morris are also busy preparing the Rams for the Super Bowl, where they'll face the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, the Vikings are targeting O'Connell to be the team's next head coach. A deal cannot be finalized until after the Super Bowl.

O'Connell, 36 years old, is in his second season with the Rams as offensive coordinator and overlapped with Adofo-Mensah in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. O'Connell worked in special projects at the time when Adofo-Mensah was in football research and development.

Zimmer spent eight seasons in Minnesota and went 71-56-1. But it was time for a change after the Vikings missed the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year, third time in the last four seasons and the fifth time under Zimmer.