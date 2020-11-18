Irv Smith Jr., Cam Dantzler return to Vikings practice

article

The Minnesota Vikings held essentially a walk-through on Wednesday as they get ready to face the Dallas Cowboys coming off Monday Night Football, and they appear to be getting healthier.

After not practicing all of last week, tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and defensive back Cameron Dantzler (concussion) were limited in practice at TCO Performance Center. Smith had two touchdowns in Minnesota’s win over the Detroit Lions, and has made strides blocking in the run game.

Dantzler had to be taken off Lambeau Field on a stretcher and was evaluated for a concussion. He also did not travel with the team to Chicago due to COVID-19 concerns.

Offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee) and fullback C.J. Ham (not injury related) both missed practice Wednesday. Hercules Mata’afa (ankle) and Garrett Bradbury (shoulder) were both limited on Wednesday, and Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder) was a full participant.

The Vikings could get back to .500 on the season at 5-5 with a win over the Cowboys on Sunday.