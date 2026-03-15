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Wisconsin snowstorm: No travel advised across much of state

By
Published  March 15, 2026 3:29pm CDT
Wisconsin
FOX 9
MN weather: More snow and strong winds on the way

MN weather: More snow and strong winds on the way

More snow is expected to be blown across the state on Sunday afternoon as crews continue to work on clearing roads and highways. 

The Brief

    • The Wisconsin Department of Transportation advises residents to stay home due to a blizzard warning affecting travel across most of the state.
    • Dangerous conditions are particularly noted in the northeast regions, with "do not travel" advisories for nine counties.
    • A blizzard warning is in effect across much of the state.

(FOX 9) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging residents to stay home as travel is not advised across most of the state.

Travel is not advised

What we know:

WisDOT warns no travel is advised across 49 northern Wisconsin counties amid a blizzard warning in the state.

Local perspective:

The travel advisories include:

  • Northeast Region: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago
  • North Central Region: Adams, Florence, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood
  • Northwest Region: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn

WisDOT points out there are particularly dangerous conditions in the northeast regions with "do not travel" advisories for nine counties. Difficult travel conditions there are leaving drivers stranded and delaying emergency response efforts.

Officials also urge drivers to avoid east and westbound I-94 in Jackson County due to lane restrictions caused by the storm.

Plowing efforts

Dig deeper:

Elsewhere, highways are partially or completely covered with snow, causing them sometimes to be impassable. Officials say, in some cases, the snow is overwhelming plowing efforts.

By the numbers:

Some spots in Wisconsin have reported snowfall totals near or in excess of two feet in the past 24 hours. A blizzard warning remains in effect, stretching from Nebraska to the Upper Peninsula, including parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

WisconsinWinter Weather