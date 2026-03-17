Punishment for selling, possessing kratom could increase under new bill

The Brief A new bill before Minnesota lawmakers would raise the age of possession and penalties associated with selling the herbal supplement kratom. The plant native to Southeast Asia has gained popularity in the U.S. after being promoted as a treatment for pain, anxiety and opiate dependence. However, experts have also cited concerns about harmful side effects, its availability in unregulated drinks and pills and its own addiction issues.



Citing health and addiction concerns among its users, Minnesota lawmakers are considering raising the age limit and penalties associated with possessing and selling the substance kratom.

Kratom penalties in Minnesota

What we know:

HF 3453, sponsored by Rep. Jessica Hanson (DFL-Burnsville), would raise the legal age to purchase and possess kratom legally from 18 to 21 years old.

If approved, it would become a gross misdemeanor to sell kratom to anyone under 21, and a misdemeanor for anyone under 21 to possess it.

Under current law, it is a gross misdemeanor to sell kratom to a person under the age of 18, and a misdemeanor for a person under the age of 18 to possess it.

The backstory:

Currently, kratom is legal to sell to those over 18 in Minnesota, though local governments have sought their own stricter ordinances.

Kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that has gained popularity in the U.S., promoted as an unapproved treatment for pain, anxiety and drug dependence.

Dietary supplement companies sell kratom in products such as "7-OH" and "Feel Free" – marketed as "herbal-based" drinks with concentrated amounts of kratom and other chemicals that are often synthetic forms of the natural ingredients.

In recent months, the Food and Drug Administration has begun to attempt to crackdown on the products at a federal level, but they can still be easily found at places such as tobacco shops and even convenience stores.

Six states – Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin – currently ban kratom.

Meanwhile, individual counties in Florida, North Carolina and California also outlaw the herbal supplement.

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 previously highlighted the story of a Burnsville woman who died after ingesting kratom, with her sister detailing how she was likely unaware of its serious side effects.

"If she would’ve known that this could’ve killed her, she would’ve stayed far away from it," Ann Marie Beier said in 2025. "It should be against the law. I don’t want the next person to have to go through what we’ve gone through."

What's next:

If approved, the proposed changes would take effect on Aug. 1, 2026.