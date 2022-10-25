Hugh McCutcheon named Gophers Assistant AD, Sport Development Coach

Less than two weeks ago, University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced in a news release he was stepping away from the program after the 2022 season, his 11th with the Gophers.

Now, we know why. Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday that McCutcheon is stepping into a newly-created role as Assistant Athletics Director and Sport Development Coach. That will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

"I am excited for Hugh to start this new role in January," Coyle said Tuesday in a statement. "His guidance and proven leadership will benefit all of our coaches as we continue to work to provide a holistic and world-class experience for our student-athletes. Hugh has had success at the Olympic and collegiate level coaching both men and women, and I know he will be able to provide additional value to our programs starting in January. In the meantime, we will continue to do everything we can to support Hugh and his team as they finish the season."

Coyle also announced a 10-member committee to find the next Gophers volleyball coach.

Mark Coyle, Director of Athletics (Hiring Authority)

Julie Manning, Deputy AD/SWA (Committee Chair)

Tricia Budke, Director of HR/Chief of Staff

JT Bruett, Director of Lindahl Academic Center

Stephanie Davis, Associate AD / Event Management

Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor Carlson School of Management

Katie Harms, Living Spaces Specialist, Podcaster & U of M Benefactor

Melissa Maines, General Manager of Women’s Basketball

Tim McCleary, Sr. Associate AD/Business Operations / CFO

Peyton Owens III, St. Associate AD/Leadership & Inclusion

McCutcheon has led the Gophers to two Big Ten titles and three NCAA Final Fours in 10-plus seasons. Minnesota is 12-6 this season, and 7-3 in Big Ten play after wins over Iowa and Purdue last week.

McCutcheon informed his current team in an Oct. 16 meeting that he would be stepping away after this season. Speaking with reporters last Tuesday before practice at Maturi Pavilion, he declined to go into specifics on the matter and said he would talk about the decision after the season.

"We’ll talk about it at the end of the season. I appreciate everyone’s concern, but right now the focus should be on the team and it is," McCutcheon said. "All I’m thinking about is this season and trying to finish it to the best of our ability. The other stuff, again, we can speak to at the end of the year. I’ll talk to all the reasons about why it went down the way it went down at the end of the season."