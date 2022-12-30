How to watch Vikings Gameday Live on Sunday, Jan. 1

Vikings Gameday Live airs from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday. Watch live in the player above.

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon in a game with NFC Playoff implications for both teams.

Before kickoff, tune into FOX 9 for Vikings Gameday Live with Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ron Johnson, Pete Bercich and Ben Leber for a full preview of the game (watch live in the player above).

The Vikings are 12-3, have already clinched the NFC North Division title and are trying to hold off the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. With a win Sunday, the Vikings can eliminate the Packers from playoff contention. Green Bay is 7-8, and on a three-game win streak.

Last year, the Vikings went to Lambeau Field and were eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the Packers, with Kirk Cousins unavailable due to testing positive for COVID-19. It ultimately led to the firings of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman.

The Vikings head into the final two games with wide receiver Justin Jefferson chasing history. Jefferson set the franchise record for receiving yards in a single season last week, passing Randy Moss. He’s 208 yards away from Calvin Johnson’s NFL-record 1,964 yards, and needs to average 104 yards over the last two games to get there.

The Vikings will again be without center Garrett Bradbury, who didn’t practice all week due to a back injury. Defensive tackle James Lynch is also out with a shoulder injury.

Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings are seeking a season sweep of the Packers after a 23-7 win in Week 1. O’Connell would become the first Vikings’ coach since Dennis Green in 1992 to sweep the Packers in his first season as a head coach.