How to watch Vikings Gameday Live on Sunday, Dec. 4

Vikings Gameday Live airs from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sunday. Watch live in the player above.

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Jets Sunday in the final stretch of a three-game home stand at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it could be a historic day.

Before kickoff, tune into FOX 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. for Vikings Gameday Live with Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ron Johnson, Pete Bercich and Ben Leber for all things football from U.S. Bank Stadium. You can also watch streaming live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

The Vikings need a win over the Jets, and a Detroit Lions loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch their first NFC North Division title since 2017. The Vikings haven’t been to the NFC Playoffs since the 2018. If the Lions beat the Jaguars Sunday, the Vikings can clinch with wins over the Jets and in Detroit next week.

A division title would guarantee the Vikings at least one home playoff game, as they have six games left to earn a top-2 seed and home field. They’re two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles are 10-1, including a 24-7 win over the Vikings in Week 2.

Earlier this week, Justin Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November after leading the NFC with 480 receiving yards, and having the second-most catches with 29. His 480 yards in November is the second-most in franchise history, as Randy Moss and 497 in 2000.

The Jets come to Minneapolis 7-4, third in the AFC East and chasing their own playoff berth. They’re coming off a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears, led by Mike White’s 315 yards passing and three touchdowns after Zach Wilson was benched.

A win, coupled with a Lions’ loss, and the Vikings are celebrating an NFC North title. Anything else, and the party will have to wait at least another week.