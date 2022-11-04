How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 6

Watch Vikings Gameday Live from 10-11 a.m. on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) are headed to the Washington Commanders (4-4) for week nine, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Vikings are coming off a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and a splashy trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

What time does the Vikings-Commanders game start?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17), left, is congratulated by fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after Osborn's touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mi Expand

What: Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Kickoff is at noon on Sunday, November 6

Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

How can I watch the Vikings game on TV and streaming?

Watch the game on FOX 9

Stream the game on FOX Sports

For Vikings Gameday Live this season, Mark Rosen joins FOX 9 Sports. You can watch Vikings Gameday Live every Sunday morning on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com here.

Catch this week's Vikings Gameday Live from 10-11 a.m. on FOX 9, streaming in the player at the top of the page and on FOX 9's YouTube page here.