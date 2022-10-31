Takeaways: Vikings are 6-1 after 34-26 win over Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 after a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings have won five straight, and have won six of their first seven games for the first time since 2009, a season that was one win away from playing in the Super Bowl. They have a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North, with the season not halfway done, after the Packers, Bears and Lions all lost on Sunday.

Players talked consistently after the win about the culture instilled by Kevin O’Connell since his hiring eight months ago. The team enjoys being around each other, they want to play for each other and it’s translating to wins. Their five straight wins have all been one-possession games in the fourth quarter, situations that were a struggle all last season.

"The only thing that I can control as a head coach is I want to be the same guy for this team every single day. Through the highs and the lows, I want to be consistently leading from the front," O’Connell said Monday. "They’ve taken it to a place that I didn’t know was really possible eight weeks into the season. Results have only helped that."

Here are takeaways from their latest victory.

BIG DAY FOR DALVIN COOK

O’Connell said coming out of the bye week, they made it priority to get the run game going. Dalvin Cook had his best game of the season and his first 100-yard game, with 20 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. He added five catches for 30 yards, and got a game ball in the postgame celebration.

REVENGE GAMES FOR PATRICK PETERSON, JORDAN HICKS

The Vikings’ defense clearly played with a new level of energy Sunday, with Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks playing against their former team. Hicks made six tackles, with his biggest play of the game resulting in a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. Peterson was jawing at the Arizona sideline from the opening kickoff, and finished four tackles and three pass break-ups, nearly getting an interception.

"I’ve been told a lot of different things about me from the organization. Get fan mails from the owner saying that I can’t tackle, I’m old, I’ve lost it. I wanted to go out there and show them," Peterson said Sunday. "I still got it."

MONSTER GAME FOR ZA’DARIUS SMITH

Za’Darius Smith might end up being the best first free agent signing for the new front office. He had three sacks on Sunday, and with Jared Allen in the house for the Vikings’ Ring of Honor, celebrated his first of the day with a calf rope. Smith even batted a couple passes, and has 8.5 sacks in seven games. He’s stayed healthy, and been a monster for the defense thus far.

"It’s awesome, our entire roster is filled with some in incredible pieces and players just like that. For him to have the success he’s having is great for our defense, what a fun game to watch him play. It’s infectious to our defense," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.

KIRK JACKSON?

We know Kirk Cousins can pick apart a defense with his arm when he has time. Sunday, he got the Cardinals with his legs on the opening drive. He scrambled and won a race to the pylon from 17 yards out for an early touchdown. Za’Darius Smith jokingly called him "Kirk Jackson." Garrett Bradbury said it was the greatest thing he’s ever seen.

"I think he almost hit 19 miles an hour on that scramble turning the corner. Our team really got a lot of juice out of that," O’Connell said.

RED ZONE SUCCESS

After some offensive inconsistencies the last month, the Vikings are suddenly finding the end zone with regularity. They were 5-for-5 in the red zone on Sunday, with rushing scores from Cousins, Cook and Alexander Mattison. Cousins also hit Johnny Mundt and KJ Osborn for scores.

The Vikings are 12 of their last 13 in the red zone. Osborn’s score in the fourth quarter was the eventual game-winner, and he threw the ball at Viktor the Viking, wearing a bear outfit, in celebration.

"I wasn’t trying to hit the mascot. My first thought was to throw it in the stands, but I want to keep my money. I don’t get paid as much as Dalvin," Osborn said.

KICKER PROBLEMS?

It’s not a Vikings’ season without talking about the kicker. Not that long ago, Greg Joseph was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making five field goals in London. Sunday, he had a 56-yard attempt before the end of the first half blocked. He also missed the extra point after Osborn’s touchdown, keeping it a one-score game.

Joseph has missed five straight kicks from 50-plus yards, and three extra points this season, so it’s something to monitor.

INJURY UPDATE

It appears the Vikings could be without tight end Irv Smith Jr. and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson for an extended time. Smith, who missed the preseason with a thumb injury, injured his ankle blocking on Osborn’s touchdown. Tomlinson suffered a calf injury, and both are considered "week to week."

The Vikings take their 6-1 record to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, in Cousins’ first trip back since signing with Minnesota.