Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager AJ Hinch fired after MLB's investigation into 2017 cheating

article

The Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch have been fired by the team following Major League Baseball’s investigation into the camp's cheating during the 2017 championship season

Luhnow and Hinch were suspended for a year by the MLB.

RELATED: Houston Astros accused of sign-stealing during 2017 Championship season

In addition, the Astros are facing a $5 million fine, which is the highest allowable fine under the Major League Constitution.

The team also faces a loss of its first and second-round picks in both 2020 and 2021.

CLICK HERE READ FULL MLB PRESS RELEASE.

Advertisement

Luhnow and Hinch will be suspended without pay until the day following the completion of the 2020 World Series.

According to the report, at the beginning of the 2017 season, employees in the Astros’ video replay review room began using the live game feed from the center field camera to attempt to decode and transmit opposing teams’ sign sequences.

Once the sign sequence was decoded, a player in the video replay review room would act as a “runner” to relay the information to the dugout, and a person in the dugout would notify the players in the dugout or signal the sign sequence to the runner on second base, who in turn would decipher the catcher’s sign and signal to the batter from second base.

READ MORE: Investigation into Astros sign-stealing widens to almost 60 witnesses, 76K emails

Early in the season, Alex Cora, the Astros’ Bench Coach, began to call the replay review room on the replay phone to obtain the sign information. On at least some occasions, the employees in the replay review room communicated the sign sequence information by text message, which was received on the smart watch of a staff member on the bench, or in other cases on a cell phone stored nearby.

During the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter. Cora arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed immediately outside of the Astros’ dugout.

Witnesses reported that one or more players watched the live feed of the center field camera on the monitor, and after decoding the sign, a player would bang a nearby trash can with a bat to communicate the upcoming pitch type to the batter. One or two bangs corresponded to certain off-speed pitches, while no bang corresponded to a fastball.

Many of the players who were interviewed admitted that they knew the scheme was wrong because it crossed the line from what the player believed was fair competition and/or violated MLB rules.

Luhnow denies any knowledge about the sign-stealing.

However, that is not the case for Hinch. While Hinch was not part of the scheme, he knew about it. Despite saying he disapproved, he did not stop his players or Cora from sign stealing.

The investigation revealed no evidence that Astros owner Jim Crane was aware of any of the conduct described in the report.

Crane is extraordinarily troubled and upset by the conduct of members of his organization.